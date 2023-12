Keir Starmer challenged on train over Palestinian children’s deaths During a train journey in Scotland, Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by a fellow passenger about the Israeli military operations in Gaza. The passenger questioned Starmer on the rising child fatalities in Palestine, asking, 'How many more children in Palestine have to die before you call for a ceasefire?' The individual expressed outrage over the death toll of over 7,000 Palestinian children and accused Starmer of facilitating Israel's actions in Gaza.