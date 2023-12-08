Dissatisfaction grows in Biden administration over support for Israel's Gaza policies Biden staffers are expressing discontent with the administration's stance on Israel's war on Gaza. In an exclusive interview with BreakThrough News, a dissenting anonymous staffer discusses the internal tensions, protests, and the impact of growing dissent within the White House. The administration faces internal pressure from staff members calling for an end to Israel's actions in Gaza, highlighting the administration's internal battle and the impact of ongoing protests.