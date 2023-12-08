Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli general's son Miko Peled challenges Zionist ideology, criticises condemnation of Palestinian resistance

Israeli-American author Miko Peled, son of IDF general Matti Peled, openly criticised Zionist ideology, saying it is a racist, supremacist apartheid regime with genocidal policies. Embracing an anti-Zionist stance, he emphasised the resilience of Palestinians and their right to all of Palestine. ‘What is clear, though, beyond any doubt, is that you cannot defeat the Palestinians,’ he said.

December 8, 2023 at 12:09 am

READ: Protestor pleads with King Charles for Gaza ceasefire during Christmas appearance in London

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending