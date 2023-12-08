Israeli general's son Miko Peled challenges Zionist ideology, criticises condemnation of Palestinian resistance Israeli-American author Miko Peled, son of IDF general Matti Peled, openly criticised Zionist ideology, saying it is a racist, supremacist apartheid regime with genocidal policies. Embracing an anti-Zionist stance, he emphasised the resilience of Palestinians and their right to all of Palestine. ‘What is clear, though, beyond any doubt, is that you cannot defeat the Palestinians,’ he said.