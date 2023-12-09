Hezbollah: ‘We carried out 8 military operations against Israel sites’

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Friday that it carried out eight military operations in which it attacked Israeli military sites off the southern Lebanese border, “causing direct casualties.”

The party said, in statements obtained by Anadolu Agency, that its fighters: “Attacked the Israeli Masgav Am site with the appropriate weapons.”

The party added that its fighters targeted: “The Al-Raheb site and inflicting a direct hit against it and attacked the Ruweisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shabaa Farms area with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.”

Hezbollah noted that its fighters also targeted the radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, the Israeli site Al-Abad and the Mitat barracks opposite the Lebanese town of Rmeish.

The Lebanese official news agency National News Agency reported: “An Israeli helicopter attacked a home in Marwahin town, while the Israeli artillery shelling struck other areas in southern Lebanon including the towns of Shihin, Zibqin, Khiam and Odaisseh.”

It added that Israeli artillery: “Targeted the areas of Al-Tarash, Al-Jabal, Al-Dabaka, Ras Al-Dhahr, and the northern and southern outskirts of the town of Mays Al-Jabal, from the direction of the towns of Hula and Blida, in the south of the country. The outskirts of the towns of Khiam and Odaisseh were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling, which led to the targeting of the Express Coffee hut in Odaisseh, burning it completely and causing damage to the shops in the area.”

The agency indicated that Israeli artillery: “Also targeted the western outskirts of the town of Tair Harfa, the Labouneh area, Wadi Hamul, and the outskirts of the town of Ain Ebel.”

In turn, the Lebanese army announced in a statement: “The army hospital centre in the town of Ain Ebel – in the south, was bombed by the Israeli enemy, which led to material damage but no casualties.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side on Hezbollah’s statements until 16:36 GMT.

Since 8 October, Hezbollah and Palestinian factions have been exchanging fire with the Israeli army on the Lebanese-Israeli border “in solidarity with the Gaza Strip,” which has been subjected to devastating Israeli aggression since 7 October.

The Israeli army has been waging catastrophic aggression and a stifling siege on all parts of the Gaza Strip, leaving 17,487 martyrs and 46,480 injured and causing massive infrastructure destruction, as well as an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”, according to official Palestinian and United Nations sources.

