Lenaig Bredoux discusses editorial decisions and challenges amidst the war on Gaza Lenaig Bredoux, Mediapart's Co-Editorial Director, sheds light on Mediapart's editorial decisions during the Israel-Hamas conflict. She discusses the careful considerations made in labelling events, distinguishing between groups, and evolving narratives. Bredoux highlights Mediapart's decision to avoid labelling Hamas as ‘terrorists’, emphasising that they are different from ISIS for example in terms of being a political project. She emphasises that it is a great challenge to report on such events daily and that such editorial management requires agility and adaptivity to the course of events.