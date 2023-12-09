Palestinian factions claim striking Israeli military targets in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance factions in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday that they targeted several Israeli military targets, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad Movement, claimed on Telegram that they targeted an Israeli military vehicle with two shells, injuring several soldiers west of Gaza City.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced “targeting enemy (Israeli) command centers” in southern Gaza City with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

They also reported targeting “an Israeli Merkava tank in the eastern part of Khan Yunis city with a Yasin 105 shell.”

Al-Qassam also claimed shelling the invading enemy forces in northern Khan Yunis city with mortar shells, as well as launching a missile barrage at the Israeli settlement of “Magen” in Gaza.

On Friday evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the complete or partial destruction of 21 Israeli military vehicles in the Gaza Strip.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

