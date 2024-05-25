Former premier says Israel can neither achieve victory in Gaza, nor destroy Hamas

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert called on Saturday for an end to the “stalling war” in Gaza, stressing that there is no chance “to achieve complete victory or the complete destruction of Hamas,” Anadolu Agency reports.

In an interview with Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Olmert said that “the military operation in Rafah must be stopped.”

He stressed that the “stalling” war in Gaza should be stopped in to make way for the return of hostages.

Olmert said fighting in Gaza “does not serve any interest for Israel, but rather serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some extremist members of his government.”

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza after an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives and took another 250 as hostages. Some of the captives were returned in a brief November truce.

More than 35,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, besides the destruction of most of the territory and leading to famine-like conditions.

South Africa brought a case at the International Court of Justice last year, alleging that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The tribunal based in The Hague has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, halt its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in the blockaded enclave.

