Erdogan: Israel responds to ceasefire calls with more bloodshed in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of “arrogance”, saying it responds “to ceasefire calls with bloodshed”.

This came during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following their meeting in Madrid yesterday.

In his speech, Erdogan hailed Sanchez for his stance on the Gaza war, saying he “has pursued a principled and consistent policy from day one and has a special place in the hearts of the entire Turkish nation.”

“In the name of my people, I congratulate” Sanchez for his attitude, added the Turkish president.

More than 37,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October, most of them women and children, and more than 84,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded in May.