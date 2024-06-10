Palestinian resistance has become global struggle against oppressors, says Turkish FM

Turkiye’s foreign minister said on Sunday that resistance against the occupation of Palestine is no longer simply a conflict between Israel and Palestine, but rather a conflict between the oppressors and the oppressed around the world. Hakan Fidan made his comment in a speech during the 6th Turkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High-Level Strategic Dialogue meeting in Doha.

“Let us close ranks to defend international law, human rights and universal values that some of our Western friends have forgotten,” said Fidan. He called for using all available means to put pressure on Israel and its allies. “[Moreover] the inhumane conditions and treatment faced by Palestinian prisoners cannot be ignored.”

Stressing that Turkiye is “ready to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza,” the minister noted that, “Those who destroyed Gaza and aided in its destruction must also compensate for this damage.”

