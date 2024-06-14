Algeria liberation front backs Tebboune for second term

Algeria’s National Liberation Front has announced that it would back President Abdelmadjid Tebboune if he were to seek a second presidential term, citing“positive outcomes in his first term.”

Speaking at the opening of the party’s central committee meeting, Secretary-General, Abdel Karim Ben Mubarak, said he was requesting, on behalf of the attendees and in consideration of the positive outcome achieved on several levels, the president to run for a second term.

He stressed that Tebboune has successfully stabilised the pillars of the state and its institutions in a short time, rather than wasting time settling scores.

“We support President Tebboune for the benefit of Algeria. President Tebboune is the most suitable candidate for the next stage, and I ask him to run for a second term,” he added.

Ben Mubarak added that his party will be an important figure in the upcoming election, adding that “it was and still is the strongest national force in the country because of its embrace of the liberation revolution values.”

President Tebboune is currently in Italy to attend the G7 industrial summit. He has yet to formally announce if he will run in the election which is due to held in September.