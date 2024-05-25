Russian foreign minister holds first phone talk with new Iranian counterpart

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s readiness to develop relations with Tehran in his first talk with new acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov expressed with Kani condolences over the demise of the President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Kani thanked the Russian authorities for their attention and support, as well as “sincere sympathy and empathy for the Iranian people, who have suffered this ordeal.”

“The parties confirmed their firm commitment to unconditionally continue the course chosen by the leaders of the two countries towards the formation of a strategic partnership between Russia and Iran and their readiness to implement all existing agreements and projects in various fields,” it said.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and other officials crashed in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan. They were declared dead on Monday, and a presidential election has been scheduled for June 28.

