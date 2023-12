Israeli soldiers set fire to Gazan supplies in Shujaiya Neighborhood Israeli soldiers set fire to crucial food and water supplies in Gaza's Shujaiya in what they called a celebration of ‘Hanukkah’. The video shows footage of the soldiers burning the supply promising not to keep any of it for the suppliers. The video emerges as famine hits in Gaza as no aid is allowed to enter and thousands of people are facing dire conditions to reach basic food and clean water.