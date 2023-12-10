UN, Security Council cannot effectively perform functions, says former Jordanian prime minister

Former Jordanian Prime Minister Awn Khasawneh said Saturday that the UN, including its main bodies like the Security Council, cannot effectively perform their functions, Anadolu Agency reports.

Discussing the need for “reform” at the UN, Khasawneh said the international community is weary, and the success of any reform speech is unlikely, during the seventh TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

Moderated by Imran Garda, the session named, “Divided/United Nations: Working for Effective Multilateralism,” featured former Khasawneh; former Mexican Foreign Minister Jorge Castaneda; Gwi-Yeop Son, regional director for Europe and Central Asia at the UN Development Coordination Office; Hans von Sponeck, former UN deputy secretary-general and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq.

Gwi-Yeop highlighted that the UN does not meet the requirements of the current era and stressed the need for reform based on the world’s current state.

Von Sponeck underlined that the UN has become a Western-centric institution during its development. He emphasized the need for reform to achieve balanced representation.

While acknowledging the flaws of the UN, Castaneda said: “If there were no UN, we would have to invent it.”

He expressed a pessimistic view on reform, particularly regarding changes in the power dynamics of the five permanent members of the Security Council.

The seventh of the TRT World Forum 2023 themed, “Growing Together: Responsibilities, Actions, and Solutions” took place at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel & Conference Center.

