UN experts urge member states to do all for Gaza ceasefire ahead of Security Council vote

The UN Human Rights experts, on Friday, urged the member states to promote “immediate and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza ahead of the UN Security Council vote later in the day, Anadolu Agency reports.

Member states of the United Nations must use all measures at their disposal and their influence to promote an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

the experts said in a statement.

The states “must mobilise now and act collectively to save Gaza from total destruction and mass mortality in order to preserve the raison d’être of the United Nations,” they said.

Member states must act at the Security Council or the General Assembly as applicable to push for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

the experts underscored.

They also welcomed UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres’ decision to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time since he assumed the organisation’s top post in 2017 for the establishment of a ceasefire.

In a letter, on Wednesday, Guterres said: “I urge the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe. I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. This is urgent.”

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks in the Gaza Strip since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group, Hamas.

The Israeli death toll from the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

