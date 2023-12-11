Survivor of Kibbutz Be’eri incident reveals harrowing details of Israeli forces’ assault Hadas Dagan, the only survivor of the Kibbutz Be’eri incident on 7 October, has broken her silence, recounting the horrific events. During the Israeli forces’ arrival, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, followed by missile strikes. Amidst this chaos, Dagan recalls the children’s desperate screams for help. Her testimony brings to light the targeted assault on civilians by the Israeli army, including her partner Adi, who was killed in the attack. Dagan vividly describes the terrifying moments, including her futile attempt to stem the bleeding from Adi’s wound, ultimately lying in a pool of blood beside him.