Polish far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in parliament
In a controversial act, Grzegorz Braun, a far-right Polish lawmaker, used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles in Poland’s parliament. This act prompted the speaker to remove him from the sitting, sparking widespread outrage. Footage shows Braun creating a white cloud with the extinguisher, disrupting the area and leading to an evacuation. Braun later took to the podium, calling the Hanukkah celebration “satanic” and asserting he was restoring “normality.”
December 12, 2023 at 8:07 pm