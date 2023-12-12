Polish far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in parliament In a controversial act, Grzegorz Braun, a far-right Polish lawmaker, used a fire extinguisher to put out Hanukkah candles in Poland’s parliament. This act prompted the speaker to remove him from the sitting, sparking widespread outrage. Footage shows Braun creating a white cloud with the extinguisher, disrupting the area and leading to an evacuation. Braun later took to the podium, calling the Hanukkah celebration “satanic” and asserting he was restoring “normality.”