Turkiye to cover tuition fees of university students from Gaza

Turkiye’s Official Gazette highlighted the Turkish government’s commitment to reimbursing tuition fees for master’s and doctoral students residing in war-hit Gaza, Palestine, who are pursuing a thesis program or equivalent in public higher education institutions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision added a temporary article to the presidential decree concerning contribution and tuition fees for the 2023-2024 academic year in higher education institutions.

This addition stipulates that, for the spring semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, the State will bear the tuition costs for thesis-based master’s and doctoral students residing in Gaza, Palestine, enrolled in formal education programs at Turkish public higher education institutions.

