Netanyahu acknowledges disagreements with US over Gaza’s future

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday acknowledged “disagreements” between his government and the administration of US President Joe Biden over what happens when Hamas is expelled from Gaza.

Netanyahu reiterated that Tel Aviv, under his leadership, will not “repeat the Oslo mistake”, and will work to prevent a Palestinian party taking over the administration of the Gaza Strip, claiming that the Gaza Strip will not turn into a “Hamastan or Fatahistan, after the enormous sacrifices made by [Israeli] citizens and fighters.”

Netanyahu also stressed that his government will not allow “those who teach terrorism, support terrorism, and finance terrorism to be brought into Gaza,” referring to the Fatah-run Palestinian Authority (PA), and said: “Yes, there are disagreements with Washington about ‘the day after Hamas,’ and I hope that we will reach an understanding on this issue.”

This came in a video issued by Netanyahu’s office, in which he appreciated US support for Israel to “destroy Hamas and return the Israeli hostages” being held in the Gaza Strip.

“After intensive talks with President Biden and officials in his administration, we obtained full support for the ground invasion and reduced the international pressure to end the war,” he added.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is due to visit Israel tomorrow to discuss “a timetable for ending the war” on Gaza.

“We do not know the possibility of a truce in Gaza currently, but we are working determinedly to reach it,” Sullivan said, according to Reuters.

He also confirmed that he will discuss with Netanyahu the Israeli army’s role in Gaza “the day after” the war.