BREAKING: Palestinians killed as Israel strikes UNRWA school housing refugees

An unknown number of Palestinians have been killed after Israel struck an UNRWA school which is being used as a shelter for civilians forced out of their homes as a result of Israel’s bombing of Gaza.

Al Jazeera reports that a bomb hit the school in the Jabalia refugee camp as women were cooking. Children could be seen as among the dead in the strike. Palestinian families who have been forced from their homes in northern Gaza had taken shelter in the UNRWA school after being told it was a dedicated ‘safe zone’.

This is not the first time Israel has targeted schools during the genocidal bombing campaign it launched on 7 October.

Since then, it has targeted hospitals, medical centres, mosques and museums, killing over 18,200 Palestinians and injuring 50,000 more.

