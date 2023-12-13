Pope calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Gaza

Pope Francis today renewed his call for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza and pleaded for an end to suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians, Reuters reports.

“I renew my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire,” the leader of the world’s more than 1.35 billion Catholics said during today’s audience.”

May this great suffering for the Israelis and the Palestinians be over,” he said, urging the release of all Israeli hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza since 7 October has killed more than 18,200 Palestinians, the majority children, while over 51,000 have been injured.

Thousands more are trapped beneath the rubble unable to escape or be rescued as rescue operations have been hindered by the bombing campaigns and the lack of fuel which Israel has banned from entering the Strip.

READ: Pope Francis concerned over end of humanitarian pause in Gaza, saying it means death, misery