Pope Francis concerned over end of humanitarian pause in Gaza, saying it means death, misery

Pope Francis has voiced concern over the end of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, saying it means death and misery.

“It (resuming attacks) pains me that the truce has been broken: this means death, destruction, misery,” the Pope said after his Sunday Angelus gathering, according to Vatican News.

Recalling that many hostages have been released during the pause, the pontiff said, but many are still in Gaza.

He also touched on the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, saying “There is so much suffering in Gaza, there is a lack of basic necessities.”

Pope Francis said he hopes parties can reach a cease-fire deal as soon as possible and “find solutions other than arms, trying to take courageous paths to peace.”

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,200 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Israeli attacks on southern Gaza could force 1M refugees towards Egypt: UN