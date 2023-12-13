President Erdogan receives Libya Parliament Speaker

Libya’s Parliament speaker, Aguila Saleh, was received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, Daily Sabah reports.

According to the report, Turkish Parliamentary Speaker, Numan Kurtulmus, attended the meeting at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara. The meeting was closed to the press, and none of the participants made any remarks about the topics discussed.

Turkiye and Libya have seen closer ties in recent years, especially after the signing of security and maritime boundary pacts in November 2019.

The report says that Turkiye suggests that an election reflecting the will of the Libyan people should be held to establish a long-lasting and stable government in the country.

