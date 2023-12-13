Russia cannot recognise Israel’s methods against Hamas as 'acceptable'

Russia’s foreign minister today said that Moscow cannot recognise Israel’s methods against the Palestinian group Hamas as “acceptable”.

“From the very beginning, we strongly condemned … the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 against Israeli civilians … and urgently called for the need to suppress such terrorist activities. But, at the same time, we cannot recognise as acceptable those methods which began to be used [by Israel] against Hamas, from which civilians suffered the most,” Sergey Lavrov said in a speech at the Russian Federation Council.

Saying that Israel apparently believes it has the right to destroy Hamas by any means, Lavrov said the huge number of casualties in the Gaza Strip question the means used for this.

“Neighbourhoods are being razed to the ground, more than 18,000 civilians have already died, this figure is increasing every day, two-thirds of them are women and children. The situation is terrible,” Lavrov said.

