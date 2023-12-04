Russia Mideast expert calls Israel actions in Gaza Strip a 'crime'

A Russian expert on the Middle East said that he considered the actions of the Israeli army in the besieged Gaza Strip as a “crime”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I consider the actions of the Israeli army as a crime because killing people and destroying infrastructure is unacceptable,” Vitaly Naumkin, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Anadolu in an interview.

Calling Israel’s response to Hamas’s attacks “disproportionate, unfair and barbaric,” Naumkin said these attacks must be stopped immediately.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October. The Israeli attacks have killed over 15,523 Palestinians, including children and women.

Naumkin further said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has worsened his political situation by carrying out attacks on Gaza.

Netanyahu thinks that by waging a barbaric war, he can continue his duty and escape the corruption charges against him. I think this is Netanyahu’s interest. He has always put his own interests above the interests of the Israeli state and people

he said.

He also said Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has called for a ceasefire in Gaza many times.

He added that continuing Israeli attacks could lead to a great disaster and that countries such as Turkiye, Qatar, Egypt and Iran can prevent this.

Naumkin further said that Turkiye and Russia have a similar approach to the Palestine issue, saying both countries are striving for, and can provide, a comprehensive solution to the issue.

“Turkiye and Russia can play an important role in convincing Western countries that negotiations are needed,” he said.

Naumkin went on to say that Western countries are ignoring “Israel’s destruction of the Palestinian people and violation of their national rights.”

“In fact, Israel is fighting the people, not Hamas. It is time to stop discrimination against Palestinians and recognise their national rights. However, no one in the West wants to implement the UN Security Council’s decisions,” he added.

