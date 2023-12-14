Besiktas JK Representative urges people to ‘stand behind the just cause’ Ali Sinanoglu, a member of the Besiktas JK General Assembly, had his microphone turned off in an earlier incident while delivering a speech on Gaza. He redresses the public in this speech asking them to stand behind the just cause of the Palestinian people to be able to look their children in the eyes. He asserts that even state officials feel helpless in this war, and one has to do all he can to support the victims. He emphasised everyone’s responsibility to stand against oppression with honour.