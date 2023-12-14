Is Netanyahu failing his own people

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was once hailed as the defender and liberator of Israel. However, the 7 October attack by Hamas has shaken Netanyahu’s leadership, triggering widespread anger and disappointment among Israelis. The government’s handling of the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories has led to accusations of betrayal from both citizens and the global Jewish community.

Critics argue that Netanyahu’s focus on internal political divisions, controversial judicial reforms, and questionable dealings with Hamas has left Israel vulnerable. The New York Times report exposing Israel’s prior knowledge of Hamas’ plan has intensified the scrutiny.

With a rising death toll in Gaza and international pressure, Netanyahu faces a growing challenge. Far-right ministers in his coalition further complicate the situation by supporting and arming illegal settlers in the West Bank, escalating tensions and violence. Accusations of war crimes in the occupied territories add to the mounting challenges, with Netanyahu resisting calls for investigation by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

