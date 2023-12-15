Jordan's princess joins air force to deliver aid to Gaza

Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II yesterday joined the kingdom’s army to complete its fifth airdrop of critical medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

The royal, a First Lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, was among the crew of the aircraft, which was flying under royal directives.

Boxes containing medical and therapeutic supplies were unloaded by the aircraft crew, ensuring the hospital’s operations were uninterrupted.

“The Armed Forces have confirmed that they will continue to offer various forms of support and assistance” to Palestinian in Gaza who are struggling under “the harsh conditions they face due to the ongoing Israeli war raging in the Strip,” Jordan’s Petra news agency said.

