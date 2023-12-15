Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Jordan's princess joins air force to deliver aid to Gaza

December 15, 2023 at 9:53 am

Jordan's Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II (C) joined the kingdom's army to complete its fifth airdrop of medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on 14 December 2023 [Petra]

Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II (C) joined the kingdom’s army to complete its fifth airdrop of medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on 14 December 2023 [Petra]

Jordan’s Princess Salma Bint Abdullah II yesterday joined the kingdom’s army to complete its fifth airdrop of critical medical supplies to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

The royal, a First Lieutenant in the Royal Jordanian Air Force, was among the crew of the aircraft, which was flying under royal directives.

Boxes containing medical and therapeutic supplies were unloaded by the aircraft crew, ensuring the hospital’s operations were uninterrupted.

“The Armed Forces have confirmed that they will continue to offer various forms of support and assistance” to Palestinian in Gaza who are struggling under “the harsh conditions they face due to the ongoing Israeli war raging in the Strip,” Jordan’s Petra news agency said.

READ: Colombia president calls on Biden to stop ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending