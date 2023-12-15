Zionist lobby funded lawmakers slammed ‘traitors’ for inserting Israel purity test in hearing

Americans were given a glimpse into the chilling Israel purity test this week during questioning of Muslim judicial nominee Adeel A Mangi. President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday he will nominate Mangi, a Harvard- and Oxford-trained lawyer, to the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, based in Philadelphia. If confirmed by the Senate, Mangi would become the first Muslim American to serve on a federal appellate court in US history.

During Mangi’s confirmation hearing, pro-Israel Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans employed a highly controversial line of questioning. Manji was asked whether Jews are “colonial settlers” in Israel and grilled over Hamas and wider events in the Middle East.

“Do you believe that Jews are colonial settlers in Israel,” Israel lobby funded Republican lawmaker, Tom Cotton, asked Manji. Ted Cruz, another Israel lobby funded Republican, grilled Manji on Hamas. “Do you condemn the atrocities of Hamas terrorists?” he asked.

The line of questioning has come under sharp criticism and allegations of treachery. It’s highly unusual to grill judicial nominees on geopolitics and demand to know their views on Israel.

Democrat Senator Cory Booker, who introduced Mangi at the hearing, expressed his disappointment in the questions by Republicans in light of Mangi’s Muslim identity. “I do know that Muslim Americans who have strong views of condemning anti-Semitism, condemning terrorism are often forced to answer questions like that over and over again. That in itself for so many Muslim Americans is insulting and unfortunate,” Booker is reported saying.

A torrent of criticism followed on social media. “Thankfully, I can’t even imagine three Democratic senators ganging up on a Jewish judicial nominee and insisting they condemn this or that event or ideology in the MidEast,” said Mehdi Hasan on X. “But that’s what three GOP senators (Cruz, Cotton, Hawley) did to a Muslim judicial nominee”.

Cotton was called a “traitor” to the US by followers on X after sharing a clip of his interrogation of Manji on X.

I asked President Biden’s judicial nominee today, Adeel Mangi, whether Jews are “colonial settlers” in Israel. He refused to answer the question. It’s unacceptable this is the type of judge the Biden administration nominates. pic.twitter.com/N3hkVDuEnE — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) December 13, 2023

“Seems to me that he gave a direct answer, saying that he doesn’t feel qualified to opine on that,” said a follower on X. “He’s a judge, Tom. What does Israel’s politics have to do with American law?”

Others were harsher in their denunciation and reprimanded the Republican lawmaker saying “Tom forgot his oath. All federal & state legislators & officers swear or affirm to support the federal Constitution. Article VI specifies that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

“Tom Cotton wants pledge of allegiance to Israel to be a federal circuit court judge in USA. What kind of nonsense is this?” said another user of X who appeared to be shocked at the spread of Israel purity test that is being applied public officials.

“This has nothing to do with being a judge in the United States. You’re a traitor.”