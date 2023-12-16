3 hostages shot by Israeli forces were 'shirtless' and 'holding makeshift white flag' Three Israeli hostages killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza yesterday were 'shirtless' and holding up a makeshift white flag when they were fired upon, an Israeli military official has said. They were identified as Samer Talalka, 22, Yotam Haim, 28, and Alon Shamriz, 26. As more details about the incident continue to emerge, Israel has come under heavy criticism with many saying the three men were fired upon because they were assumed to be 'Palestinian civilians', despite not posing any threat.