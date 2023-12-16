B’Tselem documents Israel army execution of 2 West Bank Palestinians

The Israeli Information Centre for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, B’Tselem, on Friday published videos documenting the Israeli army’s execution of two Palestinians at close range in the West Bank.

The incident occurred on Friday during an Israeli army raid into the Al-Faraa camp near the city of Tubas in the northeastern West Bank.

One of the two videos shows a group of Palestinians standing next to a building before quickly dispersing as an Israeli jeep arrives in the area.

The clip showed an Israeli soldier shooting at a Palestinian from a close range, causing him to fall to the ground, before shooting him again while he was wounded.

The second video clip also shows the same group shooting at the other Palestinian, who hid behind a civilian vehicle.

B’Tselem posted on X on Friday: “Original security camera footage obtained by B’Tselem captures two short-range executions of Palestinians in al-Far’ah R.C. on 8 December 2023.”

According to the Human Rights Centre, the shooting seriously injured Rames Al-Jundob (25 years old), leading to his death the next day.

The centre added: “Jundob lifts his hand when the soldier and the driver shoot him from their car at close range and of the shooters then uses his cell phone to film him. Jundob died of his wounds the next day.”

The other video showed the killing of Thaar Shahin (36 years old) in the same camp, according to B’Tselem.

B’Tselem shared in another post: “Immediately after Jundob is shot, Thaar Shahin (36), who was hiding from the soldiers under a car, peeks in the direction of the military jeep and was shot to death from close range. Shahin was pronounced dead at the hospital from gunshot wounds.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the two videos.

