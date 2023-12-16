Iran executes man accused of spying for Mossad

Iranian authorities have today executed a man accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, in the latest such death sentence to be carried out for espionage in the country.

According to the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan Online outlet, the execution of the man “was carried out this morning against a spy of the Zionist regime in Zahedan prison” in the south-eastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The man’s identity was not revealed, nor was it clarified when or where he was arrested and underwent trial, but the judicial outlet stated that he had been convicted of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit [of] the hostile Zionist regime.” He was thus found guilty of “collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order”.

Today’s execution was the latest to be carried out by Iranian authorities, with numerous other arrests, busts, and death sentences enacted against alleged Mossad spies within Iran throughout the past year in particular.

Last month, three alleged Mossad agents were detained for reportedly planning an attack on Iran through the use of drones, and in August it was reported that Iranian intelligence dismantled a Mossad cell consisting of over a dozen people and operating across the country.

