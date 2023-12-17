Sudanese governorate of Al-Qadarif declares state of emergency amid RSF conflict

The Sudanese governorate of Al-Qadarif declared a state of emergency due to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)paramilitary gaining control of the road between the states of eastern Al-Jazirah and Al-Qadarif, near the capital, Khartoum, Anadolu Agency reports.

The governorate, which has been engaged in a conflict with the RSF since April, said the state of emergency was declared under the law on emergencies and public safety. Movement on streets, demonstrations and opening of businesses in the governorate are prohibited from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time until further notice.

Following intense clashes that began Dec. 15 between the army and RSF in the northern rural areas of Wad Madani, a central town, a state of emergency was declared in the state of Al-Jazirah.

READ: Sudan expels 15 UAE diplomats over support for RSF

For the first time since the start of the conflict which entered its ninth month, the RSF attacked Wad Madani, the central city of the strategic state of Al-Jazirah, known as Sudan’s granary, providing access to all parts of the country.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, and the RSF.

More than 12,000 people have been killed and over 33,000 injured as a result of the conflict, according to the UN.

Approximately 25 million, half of the population, need humanitarian aid.

About 7 million in Sudan have been displaced within the country or fled in search of security in neighboring countries.

READ: Leaders of East African bloc hold summit on Sudan crisis