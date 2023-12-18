Pro-Palestine protests walk 21km 'Nakba March' to the ICC

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague yesterday in solidarity with Palestine and to denounce the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The demonstrators arrived at the ICC headquarters on foot from the city of Leiden.

They called the event the “Nakba March” and chanted slogans in Arabic and English while they walked the 21 kilometres to the ICC, calling for “Freedom for Palestine” and “Ceasefire now.”

France FM: Settler violations in the West Bank are unacceptable

Demonstrator Marieke de Lange told the press that she was participating in the march so the voices of the “innocent and defenceless Palestinians” are heard.

Claire van Beek criticised the Netherlands’ provision of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, calling for it to stop.

She also stressed that Western leaders “must stand up to protect humanity.”

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating genocidal war on Gaza that, as of 15 December, has killed 18,800 and wounded 51,000, most of them children and women.