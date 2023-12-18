The Elders: Mary Robinson warns US increasingly isolated over support for Israel's assault on Gaza

The chair of the Elders, the group of independent global leaders working for peace, justice, human rights and a sustainable planet, has warned the US that it is becoming “increasingly isolated” over its support for Israel’s assault on Gaza. The Elders’ chair Mary Robinson issued the warning ahead of today’s UN Security Council vote on humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“President Biden’s support for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza is losing him respect all over the world,” said Robinson. “The US is increasingly isolated, with allies like Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Poland switching their votes in the UN General Assembly to support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

The former President of Ireland and UN Commissioner for Human Rights pointed out that the UN Security Council will vote again today on a resolution to increase and monitor the humanitarian aid urgently needed in Gaza to save lives. “The US cannot afford to be further isolated by vetoing this resolution. But even if passed, such resolutions are not enough. UNSC Resolution 2712, agreed last month, is not being fully implemented. It calls for the protection of civilians, the release of all hostages, and immediate humanitarian access. Only a ceasefire will allow for these calls to be met.”

Robinson noted that it is negotiation that led to Israeli hostages being released, and that Israeli military action caused the deaths of Israeli hostages, as well as thousands of Palestinian civilians. “The destruction of Gaza is making Israel less safe. President Biden’s continuing support for Israel’s actions is also making the world less safe, the Security Council less effective, and US leadership less respected. It is time to stop the killing.”

As of yesterday, Israel had killed more than 18,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since 7 October, most of them children and women. The occupied Palestinian territory has been under Israeli siege for more than 16 years.

