The Elders: Helen Clark backs UNGA call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Former Prime Minister of New Zealand and UN Development Programme Administrator Helen Clark has said that the UN General Assembly’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire must be implemented now.

“Enough is enough,” said Clark, a member of The Elders. “The world is rightly outraged at the scale and horror of the deaths of civilians in Gaza.” She noted the “collective punishment” of the Palestinians in Gaza who are experiencing “mass displacement, starvation and disease” along with continual bombardment.

“This UNGA resolution reflects growing anger at the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the persistent violations of international humanitarian law by both sides. Its demands for civilian protection, the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages and humanitarian access must be met.”

Clark pointed out that the General Assembly has acted where the Security Council has once again failed. “A ceasefire and negotiations for a political settlement are the only way to halt the cycle of violence,” she concluded. “There is no military solution to this conflict. All states with influence over Israel and Hamas must use every lever at their disposal to secure an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Our common humanity demands it.”

