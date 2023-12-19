Doctors Without Borders says humanitarian situation in occupied West Bank is ‘extreme’

Doctors Without Borders (Médicins Sans Frontières) has described the humanitarian situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as extreme, particularly in Jenin, given the ongoing aggression by the occupation state against the Palestinians.

“The situation today in the West Bank and particularly in Jenin is extreme,” explained the organisation’s coordinator in Jenin, Luz Saavedra. “We see a significant upturn in violence against civilians, and it has been increasing rapidly since 7 October.” Attacks on healthcare have increased dramatically and become systematic, she pointed out. Roads and infrastructure such as water pipes and sewage systems have also been destroyed.

“In the past few weeks,” added Saavedra, “Israeli forces have besieged multiple hospitals in Jenin, creating a direct impediment to healthcare, and even shot and killed a teenage boy in the Khalil Suleiman Hospital compound. The obstruction of healthcare has unfortunately become common practice. During each incursion, various hospitals, including the public one, were surrounded by Israeli forces.”

The lack of respect for hospitals is staggering, said the Doctors Without Borders official. “Since October, we have witnessed the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old boy in the hospital compound, soldiers firing live rounds and tear gas at the hospital several times, and paramedics forced to strip and kneel in the street. Aside from the direct violence, the consistent blocking of access to healthcare is also putting the lives of camp residents at risk and appears to have become standard operating procedure for military forces during and following the military raids in Jenin.”

In closing, she pointed out that the organisation cannot provide treatment for patients who don’t make it to the hospital. “People in need must be able to have safe access to medical services, and health facilities need to be protected.”

