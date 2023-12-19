Ex-Israeli hostage: My mother was killed by our army on 7 October

An Israeli who was released in the recent prisoner swap between the occupation and Hamas said that her mother was killed as a result of the occupation army shooting at the car that was transporting them to Gaza, as they were being taken as prisoners of war on 7 October.

In an interview broadcast on Israel’s Channel 12 yesterday, she said: “Al-Qassam Brigades fighters put the hostages in a truck on October 7, and Israeli forces opened fire on the vehicle.”

She added, “My mother, whom I loved very much, died. I was injured in my back, and my brother was injured in his leg.”

The channel claimed that the Israeli army “opened fire to stop a tractor that was heading to the Gaza Strip.”

On 7 October, the Palestinian resistance launched ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ during which its fighters infiltrated Israeli towns around Gaza and stormed military sites, taking 240 Israelis hostage.

