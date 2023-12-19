Guinea’s King Faisal Mosque reopens after Saudi-funded renovation

The King Faisal Mosque in Guinea’s capital Conakry has reopened following a $5 million renovation, contributed by Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) yesterday.

The mosque is considered to be the fourth largest in Africa and the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa with the capacity to accommodate over 12,000 worshippers. The King Faisal Mosque was inaugurated in 1982 by Prince Saud Al-Faisal, former foreign affairs minister, during the reign of King Fahd Bin Abdulaziz.

On Friday, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Juhani, the imam of Makkah’s Grand Mosque, delivered the Jumu’ah sermon and led prayers in front of large numbers of attendees for the mosque’s official re-opening.

Addressing those present, Sheikh Al-Juhani said that the mosque was part of an extensive network of mosques and Islamic centres established by Saudi Arabia, highlighting “the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to nurturing the Islamic faith, establishing Islamic centres, and promoting moderate Islam worldwide,” SPA said.

Al-Juhani also expressed gratitude and appreciation to Interim President Mamady Doumbouya’s government for supporting the renovation process. Recently, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance held a four-day training course in the West African country for imams and preachers.

Speaking on the imam’s visit, Guinea’s Minister Secretary General of Religious Affairs Elhadj Karamo Diawara was quoted by local outlet Guinee Matin as saying: “We welcome him and we believe his advice will fall on the right ears. He simply came to pray for Guinea, for peace, for national unity, social tranquility and political stability.”

Last month, President Doumbouya visited Riyadh for the first Saudi-African summit. On the sidelines of the event, the Guinean military leader secured financing worth $164.2 million for development projects in Guinea.