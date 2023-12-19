Middle East Monitor
Israel shells 2 Lebanon towns with incendiary munitions

December 19, 2023 at 7:56 pm

A picture taken from from the southern Lebanese village of Tayr Harfa, near the border with Israel shows smoke billowing near an Israeli outpost from rockets fired by Hezbollah on December 15, 2023. [Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli forces fired incendiary phosphorus shells at two border towns in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The attack targeted the outskirts of Blida and Mhaibib towns near the Lebanese-Israeli border, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Artillery shelling and airstrikes also targeted the towns of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Yaroun and Mount Labouneh, the broadcaster said.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

Tension has flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

