Israel continues to target hospitals in northern and southern Gaza

The Israeli army renewed its attacks on hospitals located in the northern part of the Gaza Strip yesterday, turning one in Jabalia into a military barracks, while another hospital in Gaza City was taken out of service, endangering the lives of patients and the seriously wounded.

Warplanes and artillery units carried out intense and fierce air strikes and shelling on various areas of the territory, targeting some residential areas, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of Palestinians.

Simultaneously, fierce fighting broke out between armed Palestinian factions and Israeli forces in multiple areas in the northern and southern parts of the Strip. This included targeting military vehicles and positions.

The 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip are enduring a humanitarian crisis described by the Government Media Office as “catastrophic, dangerous, and unprecedented,” due to the ongoing Israeli genocidal bombing campaign launched on 7 October.

READ: UN agencies voice anger at Gaza hospital attacks, depravation