Malaysia prevents Israeli shipping company from using ports

Malaysia is banning Israeli shipping company ZIM from using its ports, due to the Zionist state’s military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

“This ban is a response to Israel’s actions that violate basic humanitarian principles and international laws,” said Ibrahim. The international consensus is growing that Israel is engaging in the genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Last month, ZIM decided to divert its ships from Egypt’s Suez Canal, citing the threats to shipping in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

“We are taking precautionary measures,” the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted the company as saying. No further details were provided about what alternative route the company’s vessels will take. It did point out, though, that diverting the ships means “a delay in the arrival of shipments to Israel.”

