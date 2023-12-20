The Royal Camel Corps of Oman, also known as “Al-Hajanah”, has been added to the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (ICESCO) Islamic World Heritage List.

According to the Times of Oman, the recognition of the Royal Camel Corps in ICESCO’s list of intangible heritage was made during the 11th meeting of the Islamic World Heritage Committee at the ISESCO headquarters in the Moroccan capital Rabat, as part of a two-day conference which came to a conclusion yesterday.

#MorningMinute | Oman’s Royal Camel Corps added to Islamic World Heritage list pic.twitter.com/vjWFHPRuzp — Times of Oman (@timesofoman) December 20, 2023

The international recognition confirms the role of the corps in “preserving an intangible cultural heritage of Omani breeds, caring for camels, and showcasing this ancient heritage,” the report said.

🔴The Sultanate of Oman has achieved the inclusion of the Royal CAMEL Cavalry also known as “Al-Hajanah”, a significant aspect of its architectural heritage, on ICESCO

( Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) list of intangible cultural heritage.-

.… pic.twitter.com/g2Z3pdnD4C — omaspire (@omanspire) December 19, 2023

The Royal Camel Corps was established under the auspices of the Royal Court Affairs and has become the sultanate’s foremost institution dedicated to preserving the intangible cultural legacy associated with camels and the traditions associated with them.

In his opening remarks at the event, ICESCO Director-General, Dr Salim M. AlMalik, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to safeguarding and valuing the Islamic world’s heritage, stating that by 2025, ICESCO aims to register 1,000 elements on the Islamic World Heritage List, while continuing the training the youth for the preparation of nomination files, conducting awareness campaigns, initiating heritage site protection measures and adopting modern technology to preserve heritage.

"We will coordinate with the concerned institutions in #Palestine to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of what our eternal heritage was subjected to there, from the machine of brutality and brutal destruction at the hands of the Zionist enemy" Dr. Salim AlMalik,… pic.twitter.com/e58QmnDo80 — ICESCO (@ICESCO_En) December 19, 2023

He also used the opportunity to mention the ongoing threat to Islamic heritage in occupied Palestine, stating: “We will coordinate with the concerned institutions in Palestine to contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of what our eternal heritage was subjected to there, from the machine of brutality and brutal destruction at the hands of the Zionist enemy.”