Russia calls for implementing UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution

Russia yesterday called for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution, which includes a call for humanitarian pauses and corridors in the Gaza Strip.

During a press conference, the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, called for the implementation of the only resolution issued by the Security Council on Gaza, which is Resolution 2712. He stressed that although the resolution is weak, it includes a binding call for the parties to declare periods of humanitarian ceasefire.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2712 on 15 November called for ‘urgent and extended’ humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza to facilitate the provision of essential goods and services. It also “urged the parties to refrain from depriving the civilians in Gaza of life-saving services and humanitarian assistance.”

READ: Russia delegate compares Gaza situation to Leningrad siege