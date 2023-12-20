Switzerland donates $11.5M to UNICEF for children in Gaza

The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation said Wednesday it contributes over $11.5 million to the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to cover the needs of children and families in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The escalation of hostilities in #Gaza is having a catastrophic impact on children and families,” it said on X.

The agency added that it contributes 10 million Swiss francs to UNICEF to “cover the needs of children & families in the areas of water, sanitation, hygiene, health, nutrition and education.”

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.

At least 19,667 people have been killed and 52,586 others injured ever since, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while more than 130 hostages remain in captivity.

