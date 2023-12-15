Children in Gaza share limited resources amidst food shortages A poignant scene captures a child eagerly running back to his mother, joyfully showcasing the small amount of food he managed to acquire. With poorly equipped refugee camps and limited food, people in the Gaza Strip are going hungry as they face a dire humanitarian situation. Due to shortages in medical supplies, food, drinking water and electricity, 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are at risk of starvation and disease following Israel’s total blockade on Gaza following the 7 October Hamas-led attacks.