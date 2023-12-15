China, Saudi Arabia, Iran call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran, on Friday, urged for the “immediate cessation of military operations in Gaza” and the flow of “sustainable relief” to Palestinians in the tiny enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

The call was made in a joint statement after a meeting for the deputy foreign ministers of the three countries in the Chinese capital, Beijing, held to follow up on the reconciliation agreement, known as the Beijing Agreement, between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The statement also said the three officials “expressed concern about the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip as a threat to regional and international peace and security.”

READ: 5 killed, dozens wounded as Israel army hits southern Gaza school

They also categorically rejected any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands, the statement noted.

The three countries also stressed “that any arrangement regarding the future of Palestine must reflect the will of the Palestinian people, supporting their right to establish their own State and determine their destiny.”

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have since been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while 135 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

OPINION: Gazans say they fear a fate worse than bombs: permanent exile