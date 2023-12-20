Turkish President Erdogan, Egyptian counterpart al-Sisi discuss Gaza over phone

It is crucial that Muslim nations continue their united efforts for a lasting cease-fire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a phone call, Erdogan and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi discussed Israel’s aggression against Palestinian territories, as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that it is important for Islamic countries to continue efforts initiated to ensure a permanent cease-fire in unity,” the statement added.

It also noted that the Turkish president conveyed his good wishes to al-Sisi, who was re-elected as president of Egypt in last week’s election.

Erdogan also “expressed his hope for the new term to be beneficial for Turkiye-Egypt relations,” the statement added.

