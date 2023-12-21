An Israeli military correspondent says air strikes target buildings knowing there are children and civilians inside Military correspondent Alon Ben-David says Israeli soldiers ‘have no choice’ but to target buildings despite knowing there are civilians inside. On a show on the Israeli Channel 13, he says some air force pilots ‘find it hard to sleep at night’ after killing civilians and children knowingly, and say that is the ‘price’ they pay to target Hamas. Israel has killed over 19,000 civilians, including over 7,700 children, and injured over 50,000 people since 7 October. With over 222,000 buildings destroyed, more than 1.8 million out of 2.3 million people in Gaza are internally displaced. Many are facing hunger, disease and starvation.