Israel will not tolerate Houthi attacks, says Gallant

Israel’s defence minister said on Wednesday that the occupation state “will not tolerate threats and attempts to attack Eilat,” in a message directed at the Houthis in Yemen. Yoav Gallant made his comment during a tour of an Israeli occupation naval base in the port city on the Gulf of Aqaba.

“We will not tolerate threats on the State of Israel, if they continue to provoke us, try to attack Eilat with missiles or other means, we will know what to do,” he warned. The threat to maritime navigation in Bab Al-Mandab not only poses a threat to Israel, said Gallant, but also to international navigation.

The leader of the Ansar Allah movement, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, said earlier on Wednesday that, “Our activities in the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab, the Arabian Gulf, and the Sea of Aden exclusively target ships linked to Israel, and those that go to Israeli ports.”

He stressed that, “No other ships will be targeted and international navigation will not be harmed.” Nevertheless, the movement “will not stand idly by if there is any American inclination to escalate, target or wage war against Yemen.”

READ: Saudi, UAE divided over US efforts to counter Houthi Red Sea threat