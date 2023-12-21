Israeli army claims to establish 'operational control' over Hamas stronghold in Gaza City

The Israeli army on Thursday claimed its forces established full “operational control” over Shejaiya neighborhood, a Hamas stronghold, in eastern Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army said its forces had completed dismantling the group’s “core capabilities” in the area.

Over the past few weeks, the neighborhood saw fierce clashes between the Israeli army and fighters of Al-Qassam fighters, the armed wing of Hamas.

The Israeli army bulldozed and detonated much of the neighborhood’s areas and buildings, according to footages shared by Israeli soldiers on social media.

The military, however, said the forces will continue to carry out limited operations inside the neighborhood to destroy what it said was remaining infrastructure of the Palestinian group.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

More than 90% of the territory’s population has been displaced, while 60% of the infrastructure destroyed or damaged, according to UN agency for refugees.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

