Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israeli army claims to establish 'operational control' over Hamas stronghold in Gaza City

December 21, 2023 at 6:23 pm

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues on the Gaza border, in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 13, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli soldiers, tanks, howitzers and armored vehicles are seen as Israeli military mobility continues on the Gaza border, in Nahal Oz, Israel on December 13, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army on Thursday claimed its forces established full “operational control” over Shejaiya neighborhood, a Hamas stronghold, in eastern Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reports.

The army said its forces had completed dismantling the group’s “core capabilities” in the area.

Over the past few weeks, the neighborhood saw fierce clashes between the Israeli army and fighters of Al-Qassam fighters, the armed wing of Hamas.

The Israeli army bulldozed and detonated much of the neighborhood’s areas and buildings, according to footages shared by Israeli soldiers on social media.

The military, however, said the forces will continue to carry out limited operations inside the neighborhood to destroy what it said was remaining infrastructure of the Palestinian group.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

More than 90% of the territory’s population has been displaced, while 60% of the infrastructure destroyed or damaged, according to UN agency for refugees.

Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas offensive.

READ: Netanyahu vows to continue war on Gaza until all Israeli goals achieved

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending